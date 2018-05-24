Chris Ashton tells Chris Jones and Ugo Monye about his desperation to score tries in the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Having broken the Top 14 try-scoring record this season, the Toulon winger will line up against England for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Ashton also revealed that his mum used to give him a pound for every try he scored!

Listen to the full interview in the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.