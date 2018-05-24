Motu Matu'u: Samoa hooker joins London Irish from Gloucester

Motu Matu'u will be part of the Samoa squad for the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji

Samoa hooker Motu Matu'u has joined London Irish from Gloucester.

The 31-year-old, capped 12 times by his country, joins the Exiles after making 46 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since 2016.

Matu'u, who featured in the European Challenge Cup Final earlier this month against Cardiff, becomes Irish's sixth summer signing.

"I'm looking forward to helping Irish win the Championship and return to the Premiership," he said.