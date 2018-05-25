Pro14 final: Leinster v Scarlets (Sat)

Leigh Halfpenny suffered a small tear to his hamstring during the quarter-final against Cheetahs

Pro14 final: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets are boosted by the return of Leigh Halfpenny as they look to defend their league title against Leinster.

European champions Leinster welcome back Johnny Sexton who missed the Munster semi-final, but Robbie Henshaw is out with a knee injury.

Halfpenny starts at full-back, while number eight John Barclay misses out after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

The game is a repeat of last month's Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin which Leinster won comfortably.

Leinster, who are going for the historic double, topped Pro14's Conference B and secured their place at the Aviva Stadium final with a single point victory over Irish rivals Munster, whereas Scarlets had to make their way past Cheetahs before their last four clash away against Glasgow.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said their preparations had been hampered this week after his players suffered burns and blisters on Glasgow's artificial pitch.

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnny McNicholl hopes no more artificial surfaces are introduced to rugby after he and his team mates suffered burns against Glasgow

Halfpenny's return to fitness sees Johnny McNicholl switch to the wing with Tom Prydie dropping to the bench.

Tadhg Beirne, who received his first international call up with Ireland this week, moves from second row to number 8 in Barclay's absence, with Lewis Rawlins coming in at lock.

The all Wales front row of Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Samson Lee remains unchanged, as does the half-back partnership of Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies and flankers Aaron Shingler and James Davies.

Owens will lead the team after missing last year's final through injury.

Sexton celebrates Leinster's victory over Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final

Sexton returns as fly-half after picking up a groin injury in the Champions Cup final against Racing 92, while Ireland team mates full-back Rob Kearney and flanker Dan Leavy both play after missing the semi-final win over Munster.

Isa Nacewa, who came off at half-time in the semi-final, will captain the side from the centre in what will be his 185th and final appearance for the Irish province before he hangs up his boots.

Jordan Larmour starts on the wing with James Lowe after his man of the match performance last weekend.

Luke McGrath partners Sexton in the half-backs.

The pack which started against Racing remains unchanged, with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock partners Leavy, while Jack Conan is named at number eight.

Leinster won the 2017-18 Champions Cup to claim Europe's top club tournament for a record-equalling fourth time

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac: "I am very happy Leigh is back, he is world-class. I think he has averaged about 18 points a game this season which speaks for itself.

"He brings a lot of experience and outside of Test rugby, this is as close as you get, so we need all of that experience.

"We only have to look back to our semi-final where we were completely outplayed. They've gone on to win the big prize and be crowned European champions, and deservedly so.

"It's a massive challenge for us but I think it's a great game, last year's Pro12 champions up against this year's European champions."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "You can see the quality the Scarlets have and they're very dangerous in terms of taking the chances they have when they come along.

"They're very, very good at taking them, very good in terms of their skill set and they execute the opportunities they get.

"They go hard at the breakdown and against Glasgow they looked very, very strong once again."

Leinster: R Kearney; J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (capt), J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracey, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, J Murphy, N McCarthy, J Carberry, R O'Loughlin.

Scarlets: L Halfpenny; J McNicholl, S Williams, H Parkes, S Evans; R Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, K Owens (Capt), S Lee, L Rawlins, S Cummins, A Shingler, J Davies, T Beirne.

Replacements: R Elias, W Jones, W Kruger, D Bulbring, W Boyde, J Evans, D Jones, T Prydie.

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Marius Mitrea (Italy) and Mike Adamson (Scotland)

TMO: Neil Paterson (Scotland)