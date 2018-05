Aaron Shingler has made 17 appearances for Wales

Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler could be a doubt for Wales' summer tour after he went off injured in the Pro14 final.

The 30-year-old suffered a leg injury after making a break against Leinster at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

He limped off the pitch in the first half.

Shingler was named in Warren Gatland's 31-man squad which will travel to Washington to play South Africa ahead of two tests against Argentina.