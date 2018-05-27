Shaun Edwards: Wales defence coach set to join Dragons part-time

Shaun Edwards has been defence coach with Wales since 2008

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is being lined up to work with the Dragons next season on a part-time basis.

Edwards has been linked with a series of jobs including the England defence role, Harlequins head coach and with rugby league's Wigan Warriors.

However, the former Wasps head coach is in line to become part of Bernard Jackman's backroom staff.

It is understood Edwards will be involved with the Dragons while continuing with Wales.

Edwards helped the Cardiff Blues lift the Challenge Cup this season in a consultancy role.

Dragons coach Jackman has met with Welsh Rugby Union officials, and while the move is to be officially completed, an announcement on Edwards' appointment could be made this week.

Edwards' arrival and defensive nous would be a major coup for the Dragons who conceded 94 tries in 21 games in the Pro14 this season when they won only two matches.

The Dragons have signed Wales forwards Ross Moriarty and Richard Hibbard as they bid for a drastic improvement in Jackman's second season in charge.

Edwards was assistant coach and head coach at Wasps before taking up his role with Wales and is contracted with the national side until the 2019 World Cup.