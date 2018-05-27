England v Barbarians: Chris Ashton hat-trick inspires Baa-Baas to victory

Ashton broke France's Top 14 try-scoring record this season

International match England (28) 45 Tries: Daly, Francis 2, Mercer, Launchbury, May; Pens: Ford; Cons: Ford 6. Barbarians (35) 63 Tries: Ashton 3, Vito 2, Russell, Radradra, Timani, Laidlaw; Cons: Russell 7, Laidlaw 2.

Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick as the Barbarians beat England for the first time in this fixture since 2014.

It was the 31-year-old Toulon wing's first appearance against the nation for whom he won 39 caps.

Ashton crossed three times within 25 minutes as the Baa-Baas outscored England by nine tries to six.

It is a fourth successive loss for Edie Jones' England side, who last won on 10 February against Wales in the Six Nations.

Although it was an under-strength England side in action at Twickenham, it will still give Jones some concerns going into the three-Test tour to South Africa next month.

Danny Cipriani returned to the international set-up for the first time since 2015 for the second half, but he could not inspire an England fightback.

Ashton, who has not given up hopes of a 40th England appearance, opened his account after three minutes when Josua Tuisova went clear of Mike Brown to set him up.

He gathered a Finn Russell chip for his second and then more slick passing and movement gave him the chance to complete the hat-trick.

England: Daly, May, Trinder, Francis, Brown, Ford, Youngs, Marler, Singleton, Sinckler, Stooke, Launchbury, Robshaw, Curry, Mercer.

Replacements: McGuigan, Genge, Schonert, Beaumont, Wilson, Robson, Cipriani, Solomona.

Barbarians: Ashton, Tuisova, Radradra, Matavesi, Adeolokun, Russell, Williams, Buckley, Kayser, Afoa, Dillane, Timani, Fernandez Lobbe, Tipuric, Vito.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Uhila, Herrera, Tekori, Latu, Laidlaw, McAlister, Fekitoa.