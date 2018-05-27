England v Barbarians: Chris Ashton hat-trick inspires Baa-Baas to victory
- From the section Rugby Union
|International match
|England (28) 45
|Tries: Daly, Francis 2, Mercer, Launchbury, May; Pens: Ford; Cons: Ford 6.
|Barbarians (35) 63
|Tries: Ashton 3, Vito 2, Russell, Radradra, Timani, Laidlaw; Cons: Russell 7, Laidlaw 2.
Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick as the Barbarians beat England for the first time in this fixture since 2014.
It was the 31-year-old Toulon wing's first appearance against the nation for whom he won 39 caps.
Ashton crossed three times within 25 minutes as the Baa-Baas outscored England by nine tries to six.
It is a fourth successive loss for Edie Jones' England side, who last won on 10 February against Wales in the Six Nations.
Although it was an under-strength England side in action at Twickenham, it will still give Jones some concerns going into the three-Test tour to South Africa next month.
Danny Cipriani returned to the international set-up for the first time since 2015 for the second half, but he could not inspire an England fightback.
Ashton, who has not given up hopes of a 40th England appearance, opened his account after three minutes when Josua Tuisova went clear of Mike Brown to set him up.
He gathered a Finn Russell chip for his second and then more slick passing and movement gave him the chance to complete the hat-trick.
England: Daly, May, Trinder, Francis, Brown, Ford, Youngs, Marler, Singleton, Sinckler, Stooke, Launchbury, Robshaw, Curry, Mercer.
Replacements: McGuigan, Genge, Schonert, Beaumont, Wilson, Robson, Cipriani, Solomona.
Barbarians: Ashton, Tuisova, Radradra, Matavesi, Adeolokun, Russell, Williams, Buckley, Kayser, Afoa, Dillane, Timani, Fernandez Lobbe, Tipuric, Vito.
Replacements: Polota-Nau, Uhila, Herrera, Tekori, Latu, Laidlaw, McAlister, Fekitoa.