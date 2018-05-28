Jared Payne: Ireland and Ulster centre handed coaching role after announcing retirement

Jared Payne is moving into coaching after making 20 international appearances for Ireland

Ireland and Ulster centre Jared Payne will take up a coaching role with the province after retiring because of recurring headaches.

Payne, who will be Ulster's defence coach, has not played since sustaining a head injury on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017.

New Zealand-born Payne, 32, represented Ulster on 78 occasions and earned 20 Ireland caps.

"It's been a good ride but every good thing has to come to an end," he said.

"Playing rugby has taken me to places I never thought I'd see and allowed me to meet people I never thought I'd meet.

"I would like to thank all of the medical professionals who have supported me since my injury occurred back in June last year. I'm extremely grateful for your considerable care and attention.

"While I will undoubtedly miss the buzz of running out with mates every weekend, I have to listen to the medical advice and unfortunately give up the dream.

Jared Payne is relishing his new position at Ulster as defence coach

"However, I've surprised myself how much I have enjoyed coaching and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into this role on a permanent basis.

"Finally, I'd like to thank the management here at Ulster for giving me the opportunity to contribute in this way and I look forward to trying to repay the faith shown in me."

Payne will spend time with the Ireland set-up on the summer tour of Australia as he prepares for his new role with Ulster alongside head coach Dan McFarland.

"While we will lose Jared's ability on the pitch, we now gain another astute rugby brain on the sidelines," said Bryn Cunningham, Ulster's Operations Director.

"We have known that this would be a potential outcome for some time and integrating him into the coaching side of things over the past few months it has proved to be very successful.

"The positive feedback from senior coaches within Irish Rugby and players themselves is testament to the early impression he has made."