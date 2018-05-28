Richie Gray out of Scotland squad for North American tour

Richie Gray has 62 Scotland caps

Toulouse lock Richie Gray will miss Scotland's summer tour after pulling out with a hip injury.

He will not be replaced in the squad for next month's matches against Canada, United States and Argentina.

"The 2013 British & Irish Lion sustained a hip injury and will continue his rehabilitation in the care of his club's medical team," said a Scottish Rugby statement.

Scotland are well covered for second-row options.

Edinburgh trio Lewis Carmichael, Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis are in the tour party along with Glasgow Warriors' Tim Swinson.

Scotland play on three consecutive Saturdays, starting with Canada on 9 June, USA a week later and the final Test against Argentina on 23 June.