Gwyn Jones labels Wales Test against South Africa as 'shambles'

Wales centre Scott Williams opened the scoring against South Africa in the 24-22 victory in December 2017.

Wales v South Africa Venue: RFK Stadium, Washington DC Date: Saturday, 2 June Kick-off: 22:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says the Test match against South Africa in Washington DC is a "shambles" which "devalues international rugby".

Wales play the Springboks in the United States of America on 2 June without most of their British and Irish Lions players.

Warren Gatland then takes his side to face Argentina in two Test matches.

"I think the game in Washington against South Africa is an absolute shambles," said Jones.

Wales will be co-captained on the three Test tour by Dragons lock Cory Hill and Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins.

South Africa have named a 26-man squad with 13 uncapped players for a Test match that falls outside World Rugby's international window.

"I don't know why it was organised," Jones told BBC Wales Sport's Scrum V programme.

"It was purely money-raising and trying to spread the word in America.

"It looks though it will be an absolute shambles.

"Test rugby against the Springboks should not be a stepping stone, should not be a preparation match.

"It is a Test match and that's why I think it has devalued the standard of international rugby."

Decent preparation

Former Ospreys coach Sean Holley believes the match could provide the Wales team with some good experience.

"We have had some success against South Africa in recent times," said Holley.

"It is still an international and might end up being decent preparation for those Argentina Tests.

"It is a good stepping stone and a good time to expose some of those players, with some of the more senior players, on an international stage."

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets) (25 Caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (8 Caps), Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (18 Caps), Elliot Dee (Dragons) (7 Caps), Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (2 Caps), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys) (16 Caps), Samson Lee (Scarlets) (38 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (2 Caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys) (2 Caps), Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (62 Caps), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues) (4 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (*uncapped), Cory Hill (Dragons) (15 Caps) (Co-Captain), James Davies (Scarlets) (1 Cap), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) (6 Caps) (Co-Captain), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) (20 Caps), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues) (8 Caps).

Backs: Aled Davies (Scarlets) (8 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (32 Caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (*uncapped), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (15 Caps), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (8 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (6 Caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (4 Caps), Scott Williams (Scarlets) (55 Caps), Hallam Amos (Dragons) (15 Caps), Steff Evans (Scarlets) (9 Caps), George North (Ospreys) (73 Caps), Tom Prydie (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

2018 summer tour schedule

Saturday, 2 June

South Africa v Wales (Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, USA)

Saturday, 9 June

Argentina v Wales (San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, San Juan)

Saturday, 16 June

Argentina v Wales (Estadio Brigadier López, Santa Fe).