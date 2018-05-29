The Wales rugby team have travelled to the United States of America.

They will play South Africa in Washington DC in a one-off Test match.

The match will be played at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

Opened in 1961 it has a seating capacity of 45,423.

It was previously home to American football side the Washington Redskins and, until last year, Major League Soccer team DC United

Wales v South Africa will be the first international rugby match held at the ground