World Rugby U20 Championship: Tommy Reffell leads Wales against Australia

Interim coach Geraint Lewis has been preparing Wales ahead of their World Rugby U20 Championship campaign

World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v Australia Venue: Stade de la Mediterranee, Béziers Date: Wednesday, 30 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates and reports on the BBC Sport website, live on S4C.

Wales Under-20 interim head coach Geraint Lewis has named his side for Wednesday's opening World Rugby U20 Championship game against Australia.

Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell captains the side at the Stade de la Mediterranee in Beziers, France.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Dane Blacker starts in the nine shirt after missing this year's U20 Six Nations with a back injury.

Wales will also face top seeds New Zealand and Japan in Pool A.

After facing Australia, Wales play New Zealand at the same venue on Sunday, 3 June (15:30 BST), before meeting Japan on Thursday, 7 June (17:30 BST) at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan.

Wales played the Junior Wallabies in the pool stage of last year's competition, losing 24-17, and also face favourites and defending champions New Zealand this time around, but Reffell is looking forward to the challenge.

"We've got to back ourselves against any team, there's no point coming out here if you don't think you're going to do well," Reffell said.

"The squad has been training hard over the last couple of weeks, so we're looking to put that into these games."

Cai Evans (Ospreys) starts at full-back, with Rio Dyer (Dragons) and Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets) on the wings. An all-Scarlet midfield features Ioan Nicholas at 12 and Corey Baldwin at 13, alongside a Blues combination of fly-half Ben Jones and scrum-half Blacker.

Loose-head Rhys Carre and hooker Iestyn Harris (both Cardiff Blues) are joined in the front row by tight-head Rhys Henry (Ospreys). Bath's Rhys Davies and Dragons' Max Williams pair up at lock.

Blindside Reffell is joined in the back-row by Dan Davis (Scarlets) and Taine Basham (Dragons).

Three uncapped players are named on the bench: prop Rhys Davies (Scarlets), and two late call-ups to the squad in tight-head Will Davies-King (Cardiff Blues) and back-rower Lewis Ellis-Jones (Scarlets).

Wales U20: Cai Evans (Ospreys); 14 Rio Dyer (Dragons),Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Bath Rugby), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (capt, Leicester Tigers), Dan Davis (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Scarlets), Will Davies-King (Cardiff Blues), Lewis Ellis-Jones (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Joe Goodchild (Dragons).