Rory Parata: Cornish Pirates sign Zebre centre on one-year contract
- From the section English Rugby
Championship club Cornish Pirates have signed centre Rory Parata from Italian side Zebre on a one-year contract.
The Australian-born 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Pro14 team, having been released by Connacht last summer.
He previously played for Munster and was an Ireland Under-19 international.
"He is a good decision maker in the 13 channel, has an all-round skill set and will be a fine addition to our squad," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.