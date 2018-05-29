Rory Parata: Cornish Pirates sign Zebre centre on one-year contract

Rory Parata scores a try for Connacht
Rory Parata made 18 appearances for Connacht, scoring against Wasps in the Champions Cup

Championship club Cornish Pirates have signed centre Rory Parata from Italian side Zebre on a one-year contract.

The Australian-born 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Pro14 team, having been released by Connacht last summer.

He previously played for Munster and was an Ireland Under-19 international.

"He is a good decision maker in the 13 channel, has an all-round skill set and will be a fine addition to our squad," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

