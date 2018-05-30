Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth says team-mate Alex Goode has got a real passion for fancy dress.

Speaking to Chris Jones and Ugo Monye on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, scrum-half Wigglesworth spoke about a time recently when Goode deliberately turned up in a costume after telling the rest of the squad not to wear any fancy dress.

Wigglesworth said: "He's the fancy dress king, whenever we go away on trips and stuff he organises it all, he lives for fancy dress."

Download and listen to the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.