Wales head coach Warren Gatland has labelled those criticising their upcoming Test match as "bitter and twisted".

Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones was among the critics and has said the match against the Springboks is a "shambles" which "devalues international rugby".

Wales have made 13 changes for the match while the Springboks will hand new caps to at least seven players in Washington on Saturday with six uncapped players also on the replacements bench.