Topsy Ojo: London Irish winger agrees deal for 15th season at Exiles

Topsy Ojo is five games behind David Paice's record of 288 appearances for London Irish

London Irish's record try-scorer Topsy Ojo has agreed a new contract to stay at the club for a 15th season.

The 32-year-old, who was twice capped by England in 2008, has scored 86 tries in 283 games for the club.

He could reclaim the title of Irish's all-time appearance-maker next season.

"London Irish is a very special club and I still love being out on the pitch, so to be pulling on the green jersey again next season is fantastic," he told the club website.

He is the second signing by boss Declan Kidney as the club aim to bounce back from relegation from the Premiership this season.

"I'm happy to have re-signed with the club and I'm looking forward to getting an excellent pre-season under my belt," he added.

"Having to watch a large portion of last season from the sideline due to injury and not being able to help my teammates, was incredibly frustrating particularly as I'd started the season so well.

"I got myself back to fitness towards the end of the season and I'm feeling in good shape and 100% ready to tackle the Championship, which will no doubt be extremely competitive this season."

Meanwhile, former Scotland Under-20 scrum-half Scott Steele has agreed new terms at the Madejski Stadium.

The former Leicester player joined in 2014 and has played 95 times for the club.