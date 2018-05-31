Best 'not quite ready' for Australia - Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says he will not take a risk on Rory Best's hamstring injury after leaving his captain out of the squad for the three-Test tour of Australia.

The Ulster hooker has been replaced by Munster's Niall Scannell with Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony set to share the captaincy duties on the tour.

Schmidt has also hinted that Ulster could still benefit from Joey Carbery's switch from Leinster to Munster after missing out on signing the fly-half.

"I guess [Munster coach] Johann van Graan, the guys in Ulster and [IRFU Performance Director] David Nucifora will put their heads together and see whether there will be any domino effect or whether someone will come in from outside and help Johnny McPhillips [at Ulster]," said Schmidt.