England tour of South Africa: Scott Wisemantel vows to stand up to Eddie Jones

Wisemantel is a former Australia Under-19 coach

England's new attack coach Scott Wisemantel insists he will not be afraid to challenge head coach Eddie Jones over tactics this summer.

The 48-year-old assisted fellow Australian Jones with the Wallabies and Japan teams and has been brought in for the three-Test South Africa tour.

"If I disagree, I disagree, then we have a debate and vice versa," he said.

"It is not easy [standing up to Jones], but that's a real relationship isn't it?"

England, who have never won a series in South Africa, meet the Springboks in the first Test in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 June.

Wisemantel added: "Anyone who has worked for Eddie will realise that once you have worked for Eddie you are always working for Eddie.

"We always pick each other's brains. It is a symbiotic relationship - our relationship has been about information bouncing both ways."

England in South Africa 2018 9 June: First Test, Johannesburg, kick-off 16:05 BST 16 June: Second Test, Bloemfontein, kick-off 16:05 BST 23 June: Third Test, Cape Town, kick-off 16:05 BST

England's defence of the Six Nations this year saw them lose their last three matches and finish fifth.

But Wisemantel, who began his five-week contract with England at their Brighton training camp a fortnight ago, has been impressed by the attacking ability of the players available to him.

"The quality in general is very good but is it perfect? No it's not. So we're going to aim for perfection," he said.

"It's a Cinderella story if we do it. I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe England have the players to win there and that I can make an improvement.

"Probably Eddie's biggest selling point was that England has never won a series in South Africa. For me that was a bit of a challenge."