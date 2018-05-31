Aaron Shingler and Jonathan Evans to miss start of Scarlets season

From the section

Jonathan Evans (9) and Aaron Shingler were injured in Scarlets' Pro14 final defeat to Leinster

Scarlets pair Aaron Shingler and Jonathan Evans will miss the start of the 2018-19 season after undergoing surgery.

Back-row Shingler, 30, suffered a knee injury and scrum-half Evans, 25, damaged a shoulder in Scarlets' Pro14 final loss against Leinster in Dublin.

Shingler was subsequently forced to withdraw from Wales' summer tour.

A Scarlets statement confirmed that both players would "follow an extensive rehabilitation period".

The Welsh region said that at the moment there is no likely return date for the pair, but hopes to update this "in due course".