Aled Walters: South Africa's Welsh coach hopes Wales get a 'good stuffing'

Aled Walters' career in rugby conditioning began at Scarlets in 2004

Wales v South Africa Venue: RFK Stadium, Washington DC Date: Saturday, 2 June Kick-off: 22:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on Radio Wales AM and Radio Cymru

South Africa's Welsh Head of Athletic Performance Aled Walters insists his allegiance will firmly be with the Springboks when they face Wales.

The Carmarthen-born coach joined new Boks boss Rassie Erasmus from Pro14 side Munster in March.

"I hope everything goes well on the weekend or I won't be enjoying much," Walters told BBC Radio Cymru.

"On Saturday I'll give my all for South Africa and I really hope we give Wales a good stuffing."

Walters began coaching with Scarlets before stints with the Brumbies in Super Rugby and New Zealand province Taranaki.

He then became Munster's strength and conditioning coach in 2012 and worked with Emerging Ireland before following Erasmus to South Africa last year.

Walters says it was not a hard decision to return to the Southern Hemisphere.

"I worked with Rassie and [assistant coach] Jaques Nienaber at Munster so it was a fairly easy decision to go to South Africa and to develop personally too," he said.

"It's such an honour to work with a team such as South Africa and if I can't work for Wales, then working for such a famous and proud team is great."

Pieter-Steph du Toit (L) will captain South Africa against Wales in Rassie Erasmus' first game as Springbok boss

Walters sees plenty of parallels between his current employers and his home nation, who come face to face in Washington DC on Saturday, 2 June.

"They're similar to Wales in many ways in that rugby means everything," Walters said.

"It's an opportunity to work in another country and to have a totally different experience.

"Everything happened quickly after I left Munster at the start of March so even though three months have passed it's gone really quickly preparing for these June Tests."

South Africa have named seven debutants in their starting XV for the match while six of the replacements will win first caps if they come on.

Walters says it's an exciting side with players keen to impress and lay a marker for selection for the 2019 World Cup.

"Well, it's a mix of youth and experience," he added. "We have five players returning from Europe and we have a lot of young, good players in South Africa.

"We only have 18 games before the World Cup so when you think about it these boys winning first caps on Saturday will ideally have 10 or 15 caps before the World Cup.

"Yes we have one eye on the World Cup but at the same time we expect these boys to perform on Saturday."