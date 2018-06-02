World Rugby U20 Championship: New Zealand v Wales (Sun)

Wales Under-20s celebrate victory over Australia in Beziers

World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Stade De La Mediterranee, Beziers Date: Sunday, 3 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales under-20s have made a single change to their starting line-up ahead of Sunday's match against defending champions New Zealand.

Wing Rio Dyer is replaced by his Dragons team mate Joe Goodchild after picking up a shoulder injury in the opening game against Australia.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Goodchild's spot on the bench is taken by Ospreys wing Dewi Cross, who is in line to make his debut.

Both sides were victorious in their opening Pool A game. Wales beat Australia 26-21, while New Zealand were 67-0 victors over Japan.

Wales play Japan on Thursday, 7 June (17:30 BST) at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan in their final pool match.

"We were delighted to come away with a good win that was full of positives against Australia," said Wales head coach Geraint Lewis, "but we know New Zealand will be another step up for us.

"The players are excited about pitching themselves against the best players in the world at this level, and there's been a real buzz around the camp for tomorrow's game."

Wales U20: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Bath Rugby), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (capt, Leicester Tigers), Dan Davis (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Scarlets), Will Davies-King (Cardiff Blues), Lewis Ellis-Jones (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Dewi Cross (Ospreys).