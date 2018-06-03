BBC Sport - Wales will 'definitely get better' after South Africa win - Davies

Wales will 'definitely get better' - Davies

Seb Davies says Wales will "definitely get better" after their victory over South Africa in Washington DC.

The Cardiff Blues flanker said "tough weather conditions" played a part in their performance, but their 22-20 win was their "third on the bounce" against the Springboks.

He said they were now looking forward to two more wins in the tests against Argentina.

