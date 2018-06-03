Wales recall Josh Adams and Tomas Francis for Argentina Tests

Josh Adams started for Wales against Scotland and England in this year's Six Nations

Worcester wing Josh Adams and Exeter prop Tomas Francis have been called up to the Wales summer squad ahead of the two tests in Argentina.

They had initially been named in Warren Gatland's squad, but were withdrawn as they were ineligible to play in the tour opener against South Africa.

Wales' 22-20 win in Washington DC on 2 June fell outside World Rugby's official Test match window.

Adams comes in for Steff Evans, who picked up a knee injury in the game.

Francis, who featured for Exeter in their Premiership final loss to Saracens, will replace Samson Lee who has taken a limited part in training due to a lower back problem.

Wales felt they needed their squad available for the whole tour, but following Premiership Rugby Limited's request, withdrew English-based Adams and Francis alongside Bath's Luke Charteris.

The Welsh Rugby Union is understood to be frustrated that PRL chose to enforce the rules, despite Adams and Charteris not being involved in games since the beginning of May.

The three Saturdays which fall within the June international window are the 9, 16 and 23 June, the earliest two being the dates of Wales' two Tests against Argentina.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets) (25 Caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (9 Caps), Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (19 Caps), Elliot Dee (Dragons) (8 Caps), Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (3 Caps), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys) (17 Caps), Samson Lee (Scarlets) (38 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (3 Caps), Tomos Francis (Exeter) (31 caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys) (2 Caps), Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (63 Caps), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues) (5 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (*uncapped), Cory Hill (Dragons) (16 Caps) (Co-Captain), James Davies (Scarlets) (1 Cap), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps) (Co-Captain), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) (21 Caps).

Backs: Aled Davies (Scarlets) (9 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (32 Caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (1 cap), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (16 Caps), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (8 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (7 Caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (5 Caps), Scott Williams (Scarlets) (55 Caps), Josh Adams (Worcester) (2 caps), Hallam Amos (Dragons) (16 Caps), Steff Evans (Scarlets) (10 Caps), George North (Ospreys) (74 Caps), Tom Prydie (Scarlets) (6 Caps).