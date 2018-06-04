Nodar Cheishvili: Cornish Pirates sign Georgia lock on one-year contract

Nodar Cheishvili had a period on trial at Northampton in 2016

Cornish Pirates have signed Georgia international lock Nodar Cheishvili.

The 27-year-old, who has won 11 caps for his country since making his debut in February 2016, has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship side.

Cheishvili has also played for French sides US Seynoise and USO Nevers, as well as Lelo Saracens in Georgia.

"Nodar is powerful player whose athleticism suits the brand of rugby we are developing," said Cornish pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

"At 6' 8" tall he is a very capable line-out operator who will add much needed depth and competition within the squad."