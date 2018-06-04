World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v Japan (Thu)

Wales U20 full-back Cai Evans was injured during the loss to New Zealand

World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v Japan Venue: Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales Under-20s are set to make changes for Thursday's final World Rugby U20 Championship group game with Japan.

Full-back Cai Evans is a doubt for the match at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan after suffering a head injury in Sunday's 42-10 loss to New Zealand.

"We are going to look to give boys an opportunity," Wales U20 coach Geraint Lewis said.

"It would be a huge blow if Cai went, he's been our stand-out performer in the first two games."

Despite beating Australia in their opening game Wales are third in Pool A and struggling to qualify for the semi-finals.

They are likely to enter the knock-out stages with fifth place the highest they can finish.

'Cynical' New Zealand

Lewis added: "There are some battered bodies. New Zealand were physical and cynical at times. There has been some casualties from it and we should know more over the next 24 hours.

"We're hopeful some players can pull though. It's in the hands of our very able medical team. They'll make decisions and look at the players with their best interest at heart.

"There will be a chance for certain individuals to put their case forward against Japan for further selection for the rest of the tournament.

"Some of them haven't had as much game-time as they would have liked so far... some people are deserving of an opportunity due to their performances."

Wales beat Australia 26-21 in their opening game, while New Zealand were 67-0 victors over Japan, who then lost 54-19 to Australia.

Lewis is set to announce his team to face Japan on Wednesday, 6 June.

Wales U20: tbc.

Japan U20: tbc