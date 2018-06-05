PRL boss Mark McCafferty sounds 'under pressure', says WRU chairman Gareth Davies

Mark McCafferty became the chief executive of Premier Rugby in 2005

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says Mark McCafferty sounds like a "man under pressure".

Premiership Rugby boss McCafferty criticised Wales playing South Africa in Washington DC last week outside World Rugby's international window.

McCafferty also ruled out shortening the club season to allow the British and Irish Lions extra preparation time.

"I have been baffled by some of the comments he has come out with in the last week," said Davies.

"He sounds like a man under pressure."

The Lions' tour to South Africa tour in 2021 is set to feature a reduced programme of eight games over five weeks.

But McCafferty says reducing the English club season in 2020/21 would be "suicidal" for Premiership Rugby, instead suggesting the Six Nations could be condensed.

It is unclear yet how it will fit into the calendar and McCafferty says Lions' management have shown "disdain" by not contacting Premiership rugby.

Lions board member Davies says an agreement first has to be reached with Sanzaar, the body which operates Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

"With the Lions there is a process first of all to be agreed with Sanzaar. At the last board meeting, we agreed we would move forward in terms of agreeing that contract," Davies said.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies played 21 Test matches for Wales

"So I am a little puzzled why he came out on that attack on that front.

"These things do have to be discussed. The one point I would agree with Mark is to solve this everyone needs to get around the table.

"It seems to me, though, Mark puts Premiership Rugby beyond everything else. A few people will take exception to that."

Lions 'the big brand'

Davies insisted the Lions remained a special concept that should not be devalued.

"The presence and importance of a successful Lions tour can help transform the game," said Davies.

"It attracts so many young viewers and is the big brand in rugby. You only have to see that with what has happened in recent tours, especially in New Zealand last year.

"So it should not be a case of either or. People have to be sensible and pragmatic and not think their competition is the only thing that matters."

The New Zealand tour was dogged by issues over the messy schedule, with the tourists playing 10 games in six weeks, including an opening fixture a matter of days after arrival in Auckland.

Following the drawn series against the All Blacks, head coach Warren Gatland and tour manager John Spencer pleaded for a longer preparation period.

Davies believes the Pro14 appears willing to help the Lions: "The Pro14 have indicated they could shorten the season by a week and you look at the results this season, the league has not done badly in terms of quality.

"I am not sure why the Premiership is different and be treated better than anything else."

Springboks Test 'not for cash'

Davies also defended Wales' one-off Test against South Africa in Washington, pointing to the fact England played the Barbarians the week before out of the Test window.

"It seemed an odd comment to come out with," said Davies.

"Everyone says the South Africa match was played for cash but that is where some of the pundits got it wrong.

Tomos Williams scored a try on his Wales debut against South Africa in June 2018

"It is not about cash. It was about looking at the American market, blooding youngsters in an environment that will be similar to next year's World Cup.

"If you asked Tomos Williams, Tom Prydie or even George North how important the last game was, they will tell you.

"They enjoyed that totally different experience. We have to think a little bit outside of Offa's Dyke."

'Nobody else matters'

No English-based Welsh players were released for the fixture with Tomas Francis, Luke Charteris and Josh Adams missing out.

McCafferty said it placed an "unnecessary burden" on the clubs and players involved but Davies disagreed.

"Warren said he could not understand the stance PRL took over South Africa and I support him," said Davies.

"We could understand the autumn internationals in terms of taking away players in mid-competition.

Media playback is not supported on this device Warren Gatland says Wales will celebrate their win over South Africa on Hadleigh Parkes' stag do

"But Josh, Tomas and Luke were metaphorically on the beach last week, doing nothing in terms of [club] rugby.

"What sort of rationale is behind that? I just don't get it.

"They will then also return to their clubs a week earlier than the English players after the tour.

"It seems to be that they think their competition is all important and nobody else matters in this world."