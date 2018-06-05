Australia v Ireland: Will Genia says hosts will not underestimate Irish

Scrum-half Genia was on the losing side when Australia played Ireland in Auckland in 2011

First Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 9 June Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Will Genia says Australia will not repeat their mistake of taking Ireland lightly when they meet in Saturday's first Test in Brisbane.

Genia played in the 2011 World Cup pool game when Ireland pulled off a shock 15-6 win in Auckland, New Zealand.

"We probably underestimated them," said 30-year-old Genia.

"That was probably disrespectful and they taught us a lesson which was good for us. Coming into this game, we cannot underestimate them at all."

Genia is expected to start the match at Suncorp Stadium, having recovered from a knee injury sustained while playing for Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels.

His return for the Rebels was postponed last weekend at the request of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, but Genia said he was feeling "pretty good".

The scrum-half says Joe Schmidt's Irish side demand respect, given their current standing in the global game.

"They are obviously number two in the world but more than that, just the level of rugby they have been playing," said former Stade Francais player Genia, who has been on the winning side just once in five meetings with Ireland.

"It is all about attrition with them. They are good at retaining possession.

"They have got a pretty good game but more than anything, they really understand their game plan, and execute it really well.

"I don't look at it as a chance to take the scalp of a Six Nations champion, I look at it as a chance to test yourself against a really good team. "