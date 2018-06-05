Senitiki Nayalo: Edinburgh sign Fijian flanker from London Irish

Senitiki Nayalo is heading north after a two-year spell in Berkshire with London Irish

Fijian flanker Senitiki Nayalo has joined Pro14 side Edinburgh on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old leaves London Irish after two years, having moved to the UK to join the British Army in 2013.

He played sevens for Harlequins while serving with the Army and said: "It's a new chapter of my rugby career and I can't wait for a new start.

"Edinburgh is a beautiful city and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: "He's an abrasive and powerful ball-carrier, who will undoubtedly add strength and depth to our back row."

The capital side will be without Scotland captain John Barclay, one of their key summer signings, for the first half of next season, with the flanker ruled out for at least six months after having Achilles surgery.