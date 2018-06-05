Wales rise to fifth in World Rugby rankings

Wales beat South Africa 22-20 in Washington DC to move above the Springboks

Wales have risen to fifth in the World Rugby rankings, leapfrogging South Africa after beating them 22-20 in Washington DC last Saturday.

Their third consecutive win over the Springboks was also enough to lift Wales above Scotland for their highest ranking since February 2017.

South Africa drop one place to seventh, while New Zealand top the rankings.

Ireland are second, followed by England and then Australia, with Scotland sixth and France in eighth.

Argentina, who tourists Wales next play on successive weekends beginning in San Juan on 9 June, are ninth, with Fiji completing the top 10.