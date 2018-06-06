Wales coach search not just down to Pivac & Rennie, says WRU chief Davies

Gareth Davies (left) with Wales head coach Warren Gatland and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips (right)

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies has denied only Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac and Glasgow counterpart Dave Rennie are in the running to succeed Warren Gatland as Wales coach.

The two New Zealanders have been touted as the contenders to take over from their fellow countryman after the 2019 World Cup.

But Davies has refuted that suggestion.

"I don't know where people get that from, not from us," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"There are only one or two people who know about it.

"I am not going to speculate on the number at this stage.

"We are just happy with where we are."

'Huge decision for the WRU'

WRU chiefs have previously said they will name Gatland's successor this summer and Davies insists the governing body remain on course to do so.

"We are still on track for an announcement during the summer," said the former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half.

"It has been a very good process, very enjoyable, but we realise as well it is a huge decision for the Welsh Rugby Union to take in appointing Warren's successor."

Davies accepted the new head coach will not be a Welshman with Wasps' boss Dai Young distancing himself from being the new Welsh boss after signing a new contract with the English club.

'Good young coaches'

There will also be no Welsh head coach in charge of any of the four regions next season.

"It is a slight concern and it would be great if we had a long list of Welsh coaches up for selection this time," said Davies.

"That is not the case and it is indicative of the fact that maybe not enough attention has been paid to developing coaches over the last 10 years.

"That is what it is going to take. We are not going to suddenly unearth the next Welsh coach in the next year or so.

"It will be a long process, we have got some good young coaches like Stephen Jones, Dwayne Peel and Jonathan Thomas, while David Young has been around for a while.

"There are names there and we are trying to focus more on coaching so we do start developing.

"I would like to think in the next to two to four years more prominent names would be coming through with a view to them becoming a future Welsh head coach."

Gatland became Wales coach in December, 2007. Since then he has also been assistant Lions coach in 2009 in South Africa before taking charge for the 2013 tour to Australia and 2017 trip to New Zealand.

He is currently in charge of Wales on the Argentina leg of their June tour.