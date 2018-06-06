Wales assistant coach Rob Howley is wary of Argentina's "cohesion and certainty" in Saturday's first Test in San Juan.

Howley is fully aware of the challenge the tourists can expect and also recalls his own experience as Wales made history with a 1999 series win on tour against the Pumas.

