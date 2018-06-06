Saracens' winners can drive England in South Africa says Jamie George

Hooker George has made 25 appearances for England

Saracens' "inspiring" title winners can help drive England to a series win in South Africa, says hooker Jamie George.

As many as seven of the Premiership champions are in contention to start against the Springboks in Saturday's first Test at Ellis Park.

"We are in good form, and we have to make sure we bring that form into this series," George told BBC radio 5 live.

"The way everyone performed in that final [against Exeter] was inspiring to be honest.

"What we've got to do is bring a huge amount of energy and positivity to the group, try and put our own twist on things, and get us back on track."

Experienced internationals Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell - along with George - all excelled in Saracens' title tilt, while Billy Vunipola has returned from a long injury lay-off, albeit with lingering concerns over a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile impressive rookies Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski are also pushing for rare starts, with Lozowski set to partner Farrell in midfield.

The uncapped Saracens trio of scrum-half Ben Spencer, back-row forward Ben Earl, and wing Nathan Earle are also part of the touring squad.

"We've got to get so excited about what is going to be an incredible series down in South Africa," George added.

"We are going to be up against a big physical team, and we are going to be relishing that physical battle."

Mako Vunipola's form has been hailed as "absolutely outstanding" by head coach Eddie Jones, and George says the prop "keeps on getting better and better".

"He moves incredibly well, he's in such good condition at the minute," George said.

"It's not just his ball-carrying and tackling, but his scrummaging has been exceptional recently, and he's developed the leadership side of his game and taken that on.

"Generally he's a hugely impressive character."

Jones will confirm his side on Thursday at 11:30 BST.