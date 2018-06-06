Scotland: Jamie Ritchie & James Lang to make debuts v Canada; Grant Gilchrist captain

Jamie Ritchie, 21, has enjoyed a strong season in Edinburgh's back row

Summer international: Canada v Scotland Venue: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton Date: Sunday, 10 June Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Sport website; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie and Harlequins playmaker James Lang will make their Scotland debuts in their first summer Test against Canada.

Two other players - Edinburgh lock Lewis Carmichael and Glasgow Warriors fly-half Adam Hastings - could also win their first caps from the bench.

With tour captain Stuart McInally injured, Edinburgh team-mate Grant Gilchrist will captain the side.

Fly-half Ruaridh Jackson and hooker Fraser Brown will be vice-captains.

Stuart Hogg, the most capped player in the party, will not feature on Sunday (02:00 BST kick-off), with further Tests to follow against the United States and Argentina.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn will start his first Test at full-back after winning his first caps during the Six Nations on the wing.

Scotland team: Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Lee Jones (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Newcastle), James Lang (Harlequins), Bryon McGuigan (Sale); Ruaridh Jackson ((Glasgow - vice-captain), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow - vice-captain), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist ((Edinburgh - captain), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), James Ritchie (Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Lewis Carmichael (Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton (Leicester), Ali Price (Glasgow), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh).