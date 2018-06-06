Maxime Mermoz: France centre leaves Newcastle Falcons for Stade Toulouse

Maxime Mermoz
Maxime Mermoz only made five Premiership appearances for Newcastle

France international Maxime Mermoz has left Newcastle Falcons to rejoin Stade Toulouse on a two-year contract.

Centre Mermoz, 31, was limited to just five Premiership appearances for the Falcons, with a balance issue keeping him out for four months of the season.

The ex-Perpignan, Toulon and Leicester player has returned to the club with whom he started his career.

"In a way, returning to Toulouse is a homecoming," Mermoz said. "It remains a very ambitious club."

Mermoz is joined at the French club by fellow centre Theo Belan, who has moved from Lyon, while Falcons back-row forward Nick Civetta has joined Championship side Doncaster.

