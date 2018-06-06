Maxime Mermoz: France centre leaves Newcastle Falcons for Stade Toulouse

Maxime Mermoz only made five Premiership appearances for Newcastle

France international Maxime Mermoz has left Newcastle Falcons to rejoin Stade Toulouse on a two-year contract.

Centre Mermoz, 31, was limited to just five Premiership appearances for the Falcons, with a balance issue keeping him out for four months of the season.

The ex-Perpignan, Toulon and Leicester player has returned to the club with whom he started his career.

"In a way, returning to Toulouse is a homecoming," Mermoz said. "It remains a very ambitious club."

Mermoz is joined at the French club by fellow centre Theo Belan, who has moved from Lyon, while Falcons back-row forward Nick Civetta has joined Championship side Doncaster.