Charlie Davies: Northampton Saints sign former Dragons scrum-half

Charlie Davies made his debut for Dragons against Connacht in 2015 and made 54 appearances for the region

Northampton Saints have signed scrum-half Charlie Davies following his release by Welsh region Dragons.

The 28-year-old began his career with Nottingham in 2007 and joined French side Stade Francais two years later.

Davies then went on to join Wasps in 2010, making 84 appearances for the Premiership side before his move to Dragons for the start of 2015-16.

"The decision to join a club like Northampton Saints was a no-brainer," Davies told the club's website.

"I remember from my time playing in the Premiership that Franklin's Gardens is a formidable place to play, and I'm looking forward to having that support behind me next year.

"I'm excited about joining up with the squad when pre-season starts later this month, and giving a good account of myself so I can push for a regular start."