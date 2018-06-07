Ospreys hookers Scott Baldwin and Sam Parry set to be fit for new season

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has been sidelined since being injured during Wales training in February 2018

Ospreys expect to have hookers Scott Baldwin and Sam Parry fit for the start of the 2018-19 season following injury.

Baldwin, 29, who has won 34 Wales caps, underwent surgery on a foot injury he suffered in Wales training at the start of February, ending his season.

Parry, 25, hurt his chest in Ospreys' Pro14 win over Cheetahs on 24 February.

"Scott is progressing well... with the expectation he will be ready at the start of the new season," said medical performance manager Chris Towers.

"As for Sam, he will complete his rehab during the off-season and we expect him to start pre-season training with the rest of the main group later this month [June]."

Baldwin also missed a chunk of the start of last season after he was bitten by a lion while on tour in South Africa in September.