Paddy Jackson: Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half joins Perpignan

Paddy Jackson made his senior Ireland debut against Scotland in 2013

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson has signed a two-year deal with French top 14 club Perpignan.

The 26-year-old had his Ulster and Ireland contract revoked in April after he was cleared following a nine-week rape trial.

Perpignan secured promotion to the French top-flight last season.

Jackson's former team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, who was also cleared of rape in the nine-week trial, joined French team Brive last month.

"Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective," said Christian Lanta, Perpignan sporting director.

"A proven kicker, a talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team."

Olding also signed a two-year deal with Brive, who were relegated from the Top 14 last season.

Two weeks after the players' acquittals, the IRFU and Ulster revoked their contracts with immediate effect following controversy over details of social media and text messages which emerged during the trial.

An IRFU/Ulster Rugby statement said: "In arriving at this decision, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby acknowledge our responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game: Respect, inclusivity and integrity."