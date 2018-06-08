Nizaam Carr: Wasps bring back South Africa number eight on permanent deal

Nizaam Carr scored four tries in 11 games for Wasps in all competitions

Wasps have signed South Africa back-row Nizaam Carr on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old number eight, who won the last of his five caps for the Springboks in November 2016, spent three months at Wasps between November and January this year.

The Western Province player appeared 96 times for Stormers in Super Rugby - including 14 games this year.

"Nizaam made a massive impact during the time he was with us in the autumn," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"As a powerful ball-carrier with plenty of pace he proved to be a really good fit with our playing style.

"His close-quarter work also really stood out in a couple of games played in bad weather."

Premiership semi-finalists Wasps have not revealed how long Carr's deal will be.

"After my brief stint at Wasps I really felt at home which is why I am so excited and motivated to be returning full-time to this incredible club," said Carr - who made the most metres and offloads of any forward in his six Premiership appearances.

"The fans, management and players made me feel really welcome and I am so looking forward to this next chapter in my rugby career."