Shane Logan: Ulster Rugby chief executive to step down from role in August

Shane Logan said being in the Ulster role had been "a privilege"

Ulster Rugby's chief executive Shane Logan is to step down from the position in August.

It follows a turbulent year for Ulster, which included the rape trial involving Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The season just passed also saw two head coaches Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes leaving the Irish province.

A press statement from Logan did not give any reason for his decision but there have been tensions between Ulster and the IRFU over player recruitment.

Logan publicly disagreed with the IRFU's decision not to allow Ulster to give South African scrum-half Ruan Pienaar a new contract in 2016.

Further moves in recent weeks aimed at ensuring Pienaar's return to Ulster from Montpellier came to nothing.

Ulster's attempt to sign Springboks fly-half Elton Jantjies was blocked last month

It's understood the IRFU recently blocked Ulster from signing Springbok fly-half Elton Jantjies as effectively a replacement for Jackson after a deal had been agreed with the South African.

On the field this season, Ulster were knocked out of European Champions Cup in January and also failed to qualify for the Pro14 play-offs.

Director of Rugby Les Kiss left his role shortly after their European exit while new coach Jono Gibbes announced he would be quitting the Irish province to return home to New Zealand only four weeks after being appointed to the position.

In late March, Ireland internationals Jackson and Olding were cleared of rape after a nine-week trial but two weeks later, the duo's contracts were terminated by the IRFU and Ulster following details of social media and text messages which emerged during their trial.

The right time to move on - Logan

Amid the controversy which followed the trial, Ulster and their chief executive faced intense public and media scrutiny, as well as from sections of Ulster supporters, in addition to criticism over attempts to ban news journalists from their press conferences.

In his statement on Friday, Logan said that it was the "right time to move on" after being in the position since 2010.

"I am very grateful to have had the privilege of being chief executive of Ulster Rugby since 2010," added Logan, who will remain in the role until his successor takes over.

"We have been able to build a new stadium, repay our debts, deliver consistent profit and strong commercial growth.

"This is now allowing us to invest in our clubs, schools and very significantly in our academy."

Logan added that he was "as disappointed as anybody" by Ulster's failure to land a trophy during his time in charge.

"There have been some significant challenges in recent years. I hope that the unity with which everyone in Ulster faced these will endure for generations. I wish everyone in Ulster the very best for the future."

Kingspan Stadium is 'Logan's legacy'

Ulster's management committee chairman Paul Terrington said Logan had played "a vital role in establishing the club financial stability and making it a more inclusive organisation".

"The redevelopment of the Kingspan Stadium and training facilities will be a lasting legacy," added Mr Terrington.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne also paid tribute to Logan's "dedication" to the sport and wished him well for the future.

"Having strong, financially secure provinces in vital to Irish Rugby and Shane has worked with teams, managers, sponsors, government and other sports effectively over eight eights at Ulster Rugby," said the IRFU chief.

In addition to the new stadium, Logan will leave Ulster with significantly increased revenues form sponsorship and commercial deals.

However, the issues around the IRFU's player recruitment strategies remain and are likely to be top of his successor's in-tray.