Josh Adams aims to take second chance on Wales tour

Josh Adams is a former Wales Under-20s wing

Argentina v Wales - first Test Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan Date: Saturday, 9 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live scores and commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on Radio Wales AM and Radio Cymru

Worcester wing Josh Adams says being withdrawn from Wales' summer tour hit him hard, but is thankful for a second chance after being recalled.

Adams, Tomas Francis and Luke Charteris were originally named in Wales' squad.

But the opening Test with South Africa in Washington, USA, on 2 June fell outside World Rugby's window and England's clubs refused to free their players for it.

Wales then withdrew the trio, leaving Adams feeling "gutted".

He added: "It was hard. It hit me for six."

Adams' place in the squad was taken by Dragons' Ashton Hewitt, who himself then missed out because of injury.

However with Steff Evans' tour ending early due to injury in the win over the Springboks last weekend, Adams was re-called, along with Exeter prop Francis, who joined as cover for Samson Lee, who has a back problem.

After making his debut in a win against Scotland in the Six Nations, Adams added a second cap in defeat by England at Twickenham.

He said: "I'd worked really hard last season. I had an opportunity in the Six Nations and thoroughly enjoyed that.

"I was gutted [at being withdrawn from the tour]. Every chance, every opportunity is a massive step forward to being selected for the World Cup. I'm thankful that I've got the opportunity."

The June tour was his next target with Adams saying he was looking forward to showing coach Warren Gatland he had heeded the lessons of his Six Nations experience.

"I learned a lot from that and then took the work-ons from the Six Nations back into Worcester, trying to improve on them," said Adams.

"Then I got selected for the summer tour, originally. It was an opportunity for me to show that I'd put right what the coaches told me to work on.

"And then to be told that I wasn't able to go was a massive kick in the teeth."

A return to Wales?

Adams left Scarlets' academy in 2015 to join Worcester's development squad and was in outstanding try-scoring form last season, finishing it with a joint top Premiership tally of 13 tries.

His current Worcester deal runs until the end of the 2018-19 season and if Adams wants a Wales future beyond that, under Welsh Rugby Union rules, he must join a region in his homeland.

The Hendy RFC product said: "I actually really do enjoy Worcester. They've been good to me and it's a place that has given me an opportunity.

"Without Worcester, I wouldn't be sitting here today. But all those things are going to come into consideration come the end of next year when my contract is up."

World Cup aim

Gatland has challenged his players to lay down a marker for the 2019 World Cup in Japan by impressing on the tour to the United States and Argentina.

"Gats keeps saying to us that every game is a chance for you to stick your hand up for future selection in that World Cup squad," said Adams.