Schalk Brits: South Africa add 'retired' Saracens hooker to squad for second England Test

Brits' last international appearance came at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Schalk Brits, the former Saracens hooker who 'retired' at the end of the season, has been added to the South Africa squad for Saturday's second Test against England in Bloemfontein.

Brits, 37, has won 10 caps with the Springbok and last played for his country at the 2015 World Cup.

He was part of the Saracens squad that won the Premiership last month.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Brits had "extensive inside knowledge" of the English game.

"Schalk has plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in English and European conditions," Erasmus added.

"It's a great way for your younger guys to learn the trade of international rugby from these guys.

"We are busy with building experience, continuity and capacity towards the World Cup, so we want our young players rubbing shoulders with experienced players such as Duane Vermeulen and Willie le Roux.

"I want Schalk to perform a similar role."