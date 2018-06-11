Australia v Ireland: Keith Earls a fitness doubt for second Test in Melbourne

Keith Earls (left) came off midway through the first half in Ireland's first Test defeat by Australia

Second Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 16 June Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Keith Earls is an injury concern for Ireland's second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Munster wing Earls was taken off in the first half of Saturday's 18-9 defeat in the first Test and did not return following a head injury assessment.

Earls will be put through the normal return to play protocols this week.

Coach Joe Schmidt could recall Johnny Sexton and other Leinster players for the game which Ireland must win to keep the three-Test series alive.

Sexton was a surprise omission for the first Test as Joey Carbery started at number 10 with Schmidt opting to rest a number of players involved in Leinster's busy and successful conclusion to the club season.

British and Irish Lions star Sexton did come on midway through the second half but was unable to inspire his team as David Pocock's late try ended the tourists' 12-game winning run.

Garry Ringrose, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner and Cian Healy will all be in contention to be drafted into the starting line-up for the must-win game in Melbourne.

Jordan Larmour came on for Earls in Brisbane and Andrew Conway will be another wing option for Schmidt.