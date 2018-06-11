Adam Hastings savours first cap for Scotland in win over Canada

Adam Hastings enjoyed his first taste of international action with Scotland

Adam Hastings is hungry for more after making his Scotland debut in the 48-10 win over Canada in Edmonton.

The 21-year-old fly-half, son of former captain Gavin, came on early in the second half.

"My dad told me to enjoy myself, savour the moment, because it only happens once," he said. "That was all he said and I have certainly done that.

"As soon as that was over I just wanted to keep going. I just want to keep playing."

Head coach Gregor Townsend introduced Hastings five minutes into the second half when James Lang suffered a head knock, with Ruaridh Jackson switching to inside centre.

"I wasn't expecting to come on so early," said Glasgow fly-half Hastings. "We were up by a few by that point and that probably took the pressure off a little.

"I thought I'd be a lot more nervous but I was pretty relaxed.

"I had so many messages from so many people and my family has got right behind me. I did not realise it meant so much to people but it was a really nice occasion, a moment I'll cherish.

"It was awesome. I couldn't have wished for a better debut.

"I had imagined it might have been at Murrayfield but it wasn't to be. I don't really care, to be honest, this has been a goal of mine since I was a wee lad."

Following a comfortable seven-try victory, Townsend praised Hastings' contribution, saying: "The half-backs upped the pace of the game and it really took the game to the opposition."

'Dad was pretty handy, wasn't he? Not as quick as me'

The Scots take on USA in Houston next, at 02:00 BST on Sunday, with the three-Test trip ending in Argentina on 23 June (20:40 BST KO)

"I've not played that much this season and wasn't expecting to go on tour," explained Hastings. "Then Gregor felt I was ready to go on tour and it was the right option. I'm very grateful.

"There is relief to get it out of the way and it was not a complete horror show."

Hastings revealed that his famous father will travel to Texas for Saturday's game, saying: "He'll be out next week. It will be nice to have him about."

Asked if he had studied footage of his dad's 61 caps and six appearances for the British and Irish Lions, he joked that he had not been impressed.

"He sticks them on every Christmas," laughed Hastings. "They are rubbish, he just kicks it! No, I have seen the main ones, the Grand Slam ones, but have not seen too much of him in club games at Watsonians. He was pretty handy, wasn't he? Not as quick as me."