Cai Evans starts at fly-half for Wales U20s' fifth place semi final against Argentina

Cai Evans is the son of former Wales captain Ieuan

World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v Argentina Venue: Stade D'Honneur Du Parc Des Sports Et De L'Amitie Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Cai Evans starts at fly-half in Wales' World Rugby U20 Championship fifth place semi-final against Argentina.

Evans has played full-back every game so far during the championship but has been moved for Tuesday's match.

Wales have made a total of nine changes from their narrow victory against Japan including a first start for number eight Ben Fry.

Dane Blacker, Rhys Carre, Iestyn Harris, Max Williams and Rhys Davies are all reinstated to the starting XV.

Only captain Tommy Reffell remains from the back row that lined up against Japan, as openside Dan Davis packs down alongside Reffell and Fry.

"We've got a very confident squad of players heading into this game," said head coach Geraint Lewis.

"They are really excited by the challenge posed by Argentina.

"We came to France full of enthusiasm about the prospect of facing unfamiliar teams like Australia and New Zealand.

"So the fact that we now get to take on another Southern Hemisphere side has only increased that feeling."

Wales U20: Dewi Cross (Ospreys); Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Chris Coleman (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Bath Rugby) Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (c) (Leicester Tigers) Dan Davis (Scarlets). Ben Fry (Dragons).

Replacements: Rhys Davies (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Will Davies-King (Cardiff Blues), Lewis Ellis-Jones (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues).

Argentina U20: Santiago Carreras; Pablo Avellaneda, Juan Pablo Castro, Agustin Segura, Mateo Carreras; Joaquin de la Vega Mendia, Manuel Nogues; Rodrigo Martinez, Leonel Oviedo, Lucio Sordoni, Ignacio Gandini, Lucas Paulos, Joaquin de la Vega (c), Juan Molina, Santiago Ruiz

Replacements: Agustin Millet, Gonzalo Hughes, Agustin Mansilla, Salvador Ochoa, Sabtiango Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Juan Bautista Daireaux, Santiago Chocobaras