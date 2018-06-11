Moray Low: Exeter's former Scotland prop agrees new one-year contract

Moray Low's two tries last season both came against Saracens - one each in the Premiership and Anglo-Welsh Cup

Former Scotland prop Moray Low has agreed a new one-year contract at Premiership runners-up Exeter.

The 33-year-old has spent four years at Sandy Park since moving from Pro 14 side Glasgow Warriors and has played 65 times for the Devon club.

He was man of the match in Exeter's Anglo-Welsh Cup win over Bath last season and played four Premiership games and two in the Champions Cup.

Low won the last of his 37 caps for Scotland against Georgia in 2016

"It's a fantastic club to be involved with, not just in terms of the day-to-day environment, but with the group of players and coaches we have here," Low said.

"We've had another really good season, getting to the Premiership final again and also winning the Anglo-Welsh Cup, so it shows we have a competitive squad and that we're fighting on all fronts."