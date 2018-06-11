Ospreys' return dates for Keelan Giles and Dan Baker

Keelan Giles is uncapped despite being in the Wales squad in 2016-17

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles is on course to return from injury in October, but they do not expect back-rower Dan Baker back until early 2019.

Giles, 20, suffered a knee injury in October, 2017.

Wales international Baker, 25, had knee surgery after suffering his injury in the last game Giles also played, against Clermont Auvergne in Europe.

"We don't expect him to be available for selection this side of Christmas," said Ospreys medical boss Chris Towers.

"By contrast, we predicted a 12-month return to play for Keelan following his injury in October and remain on target to achieve that."