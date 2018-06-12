Andrew Kellaway: Northampton Saints sign Australian winger
Northampton Saints have signed Australian winger Andrew Kellaway from Super Rugby side Waratahs.
Kellaway, who can play at full-back, has played 22 times in Super Rugby.
He represented Australia at the World Rugby Under-20s Championship in 2014, breaking a try-scoring record for a single tournament with 10 in five appearances.
"I'm excited to get going and to pull on the black, green and gold jersey for the first time." said the 22-year-old.
"Getting the chance to join Northampton Saints was a really exciting opportunity for me and one I jumped at."
Kellaway is the second Waratahs' winger Saints have signed this year, after Taqele Naiyaravoro joined in February.
Both players will be available for the start of the 2018-19 season.
Details of Kellaway's contract have not been disclosed.