Scotland call for Charlie Shiel to replace injured Ali Price

From the section

Shiel has been playing club rugby for Currie this season

Edinburgh scrum-half Charlie Shiel has been called up to Scotland's summer tour as an injury replacement for Ali Price.

Shiel, 20, is yet to make his debut in the Pro14 after agreeing a professional contract in March.

His father Graham and grandfather Dougie Morgan both represented Edinburgh and Scotland.

Glasgow Warriors' Price picked up a groin injury in the weekend victory over Canada and is returning home.

Scotland meet USA in Houtson on Saturday and end their three-Test summer trip against Argentina.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne started at number nine against Canada, while uncapped George Horne is the other scrum-half in head coach Gregor Townsend's experimental squad.