George Catchpole: Leicester centre retires from rugby union

George Catchpole (centre) represented England at under-18s and under-20s level.

Leicester Tigers centre George Catchpole is retiring from rugby union at the age of just 24.

Catchpole made his senior debut for the Premiership side against the Ospreys in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2013.

The Leicester academy graduate, who was chosen by team-mates as Players' Young Player of the Year in 2014-15, had struggled with injuries over the last two seasons.

"I've been here a long time and loved my time with Tigers." said Catchpole.

"But after three tough seasons with illness and injury, I've decided that this is a good time to pursue new challenges.

"I've had eight years at Leicester, coming from the academy into the senior squad, and I would like to thank everyone at the club who has played a part in my career."