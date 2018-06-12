Danny Wilson: Ex-Blues coach to opts for a surprise Scotland switch instead of Wasps

Danny Wilson (centre) has coached at three of the four Welsh regions

Former Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson is set to become the new Scotland forwards coach rather than join Wasps.

Wilson was expected to become the Wasps assistant coach, but it is understood that will not now be the case.

He was due to work under Wasps director of rugby Dai Young, another former Blues coach, but will instead join Gregor Townsend's coaching team.

The Scottish Rugby Union have agreed a deal with Wasps for Wilson to replace Dan McFarland who has joined Ulster.

Wilson led the Blues to European Challenge Cup glory with victory against Gloucester in Bilbao in May and guided the region to Champions Cup qualification for the first time in four seasons last term.

Wilson joined the Blues as head coach for the start of the 2015/2016 season after previously coaching Scarlets, Dragons, Wales Under-20s and Bristol.

However he confirmed last September he would not be renewing his contract at the Arms Park after three years in charge.