Blair Kingshorn credits Richard Cockerill for pushing him into Scotland contention

Blair Kinghorn made his first start, and scored his first try, against Ireland in the 2018 Six Nations

Blair Kinghorn has credited Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill for pushing him into World Cup contention.

Kinghorn, 21, made his Scotland debut in February's win against England and featured in Sunday's defeat of Canada.

The Scots face USA next and Kinghorn is eager to stay in the squad as next year's World Cup in Japan approaches.

"[Richard Cockerill] has really driven the squad, and me personally he's driven really well and I feel like he's got the best out of me," said Kinghorn.

"I've been working much harder the past 12 months. This season has been really good for me.

"Obviously I've still got a long way to go in terms of my development, but I feel like this year I've been much more consistent.

"You don't want someone to beat around the bush; he goes straight for it. That's really helpful. It helps you develop quickly, and that's what you need to do in the professional game.

"Sometimes it is brutal and sometimes people don't like hearing the truth, but I feel like it teaches you the biggest lessons."

Following his debut from the bench against England, Kinghorn made a first start in the defeat by Ireland, scoring his first try in the process.

Sunday's match in Houston precedes the final match on tour away to Argentina the following Saturday, with four autumn internationals, the Six Nations and four Tests next summer to come before the World Cup.

"I think that's a goal for everyone who's in rugby at the moment," added Kinghorn, who started at full-back and kicked three conversions in Canada. "That's why we're here at the moment, we're trying to work towards that.

"The main case is to put your hand up for selection, put your best foot forward when playing, and then next season with Edinburgh try to be consistent.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as possible. [Stuart Hogg] is massively experienced in Test rugby and club rugby. I just try to learn from him.

"We've had a look at [USA]. They're a massively physical team. They've got some big lads."